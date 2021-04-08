ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.11 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $304,543.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.