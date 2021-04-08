Thrive Token Price Down 43% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $417,062.55 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00055853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00634272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.