Thunder Token (TT) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $163.12 million and $13.61 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.00391865 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

