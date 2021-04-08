Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches Market Cap of $28.23 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and $982,845.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,114,081 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

