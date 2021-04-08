Tidex Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,427.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 100.8% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $1,427.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00798074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.16 or 0.99681755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.29 or 0.00702043 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

