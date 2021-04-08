Tidex Token (TDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded flat against the dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $3,061.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00262282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00778571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.36 or 1.00834455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00686694 BTC.

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

