TigerCash (TCH) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $692,957.55 and $12.15 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $787.55 or 0.01362345 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars.

