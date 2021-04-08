TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Volume Tops $11.62 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $105.06 million and $11.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

