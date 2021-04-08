Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.09

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.09 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 539,640 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.17.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

