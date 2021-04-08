TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.50

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €26.50 ($31.18) and last traded at €26.05 ($30.65), with a volume of 13623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.05 ($30.65).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.60 and a 200-day moving average of €21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

