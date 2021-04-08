Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.44 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $15.44 million and approximately $375,863.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

