TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $916,055.69 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $916,055.69 and approximately $112,580.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.47 or 0.99794743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00104411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.