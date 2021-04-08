Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 1,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 72,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $60.53.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 163,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 121,189 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.