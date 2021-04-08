Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 1,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TOL traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,294. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 241.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

