Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $134.16 on Major Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.16 or 0.00232053 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $73.10 million and $7.85 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00786207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,836.23 or 1.00034889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00701726 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,821 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

