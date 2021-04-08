Tornado (TCORE) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $480,292.47 and approximately $503,704.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $80.05 or 0.00137468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

