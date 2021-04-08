Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

