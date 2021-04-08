Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.62 and traded as high as C$23.20. Torstar shares last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 6,299 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

