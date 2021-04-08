TouchCon Reaches Market Cap of $299,157.54 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $299,157.54 and $33,945.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070642 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003768 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

