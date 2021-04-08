TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Up 4.6%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.96. 2,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 971,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

