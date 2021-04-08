Traders Buy High Volume of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,397.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,949,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $28.95.

