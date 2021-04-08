Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,318 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 638% compared to the typical volume of 314 put options.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

