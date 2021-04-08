Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (BMV:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (BMV:IEI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,171% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

