Traders Purchase Large Volume of TWC Tech Holdings II Call Options (NASDAQ:TWCT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,803 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,783% compared to the average volume of 202 call options.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,215. TWC Tech Holdings II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

