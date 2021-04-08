Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $0.93

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and approximately $484,038.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

