Transcodium Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 113.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $238,106.13 and $3,951.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

