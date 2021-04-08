TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 4,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 835,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,573. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market cap of $897.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

