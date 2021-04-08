TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.85. 39,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,503. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
