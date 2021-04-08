TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.85. 39,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,503. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

