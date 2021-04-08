Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $5.32

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00009145 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $266.92 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 coins and its circulating supply is 50,216,551 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

