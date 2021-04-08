Treat DAO Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $119,935.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

