Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.26

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 24343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

The company has a market cap of C$121.33 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.2316788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$39,156.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,469.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,626 in the last three months.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

