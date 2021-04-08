Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £888,077.33 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 123,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £888,077.33 ($1,160,278.72).

TRMR stock opened at GBX 716.68 ($9.36) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 627.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 402.44. The company has a market capitalization of £957.00 million and a P/E ratio of 477.79. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 116.32 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

