Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 458.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $9,284,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

