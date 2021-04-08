Tribe Price Tops $1.36 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded flat against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $337.85 million and $63.70 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.42 or 0.00633004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars.

