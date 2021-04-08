Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Announces Earnings Results

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TMQ stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

