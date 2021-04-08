TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

TTAC stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

