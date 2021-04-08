TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.42.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.97. The stock had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.71 and its 200-day moving average is $360.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

