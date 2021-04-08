TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,481 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.40. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $146.91 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

