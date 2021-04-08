TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,710 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,506 shares of company stock worth $3,893,437. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.