TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys 2,644 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.1% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,895. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

