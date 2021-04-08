TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,199 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,588. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $192.23 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

