TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,126 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

