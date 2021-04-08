TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.73. 279,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

