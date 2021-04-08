TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,528 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares in the company, valued at $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

VMware stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.