TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

USB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 170,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

