TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.56. 7,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

