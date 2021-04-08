Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $7.05 million and $1.05 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

