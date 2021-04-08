TriumphX (TRIX) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $169,765.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

