Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.27 or 0.99932719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00100765 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

