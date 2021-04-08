Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.34. 28,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,731,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tronox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tronox by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

